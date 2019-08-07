Lawrence L. Bradley, Sr.

A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Lawrence Leonard Bradley Sr. was born on October 3, 1952 In Johnson City Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Bradley, his brothers, Roger and Randy Bradley, his sisters, Carolyn Bradley and Christa Mauldin and his son Raymond Emery Bradley. Lawrence was a US Marine during the Vietnam Era and was honorable discharged. He was a proud recipient of the Who’s Who Award for Horology Kilgore College. He was a man of many talents and helped everyone he knew. His presence will be missed by all. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marianne, His sons, Lawrence Jr. (Scooter), Jeff, Rob and Jesse James Bradley and one daughter, Melissa Christine Vargas, numerous grand and great grandchildren who loved him will miss him also. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 at Rader Funeral Home 1617 Judson Road and the service will be held on Thursday at 12pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home followed by a military burial at Colonial Gardens Cemetery on Highway 31 Elysian Fields Road in Marshall Texas.
