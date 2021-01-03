Leaetta Joyce Bradley
LONGVIEW — Leaetta Joyce (Bradley) Stanfield, 87 of Longview, Texas went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on December 28, 2020. She resided at Westminster Buckner Independent Living Community since January, 2019.
Joyce died from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
A private family graveside was held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at White Cemetery in Pine Tree.
Joyce was born May 24, 1933 in Post, Texas to Thomas Bradley and Etta Mae (Quinn) Bradley, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Thomas (Sonny) Bradley, Betty Lou (Bradley) Lee and Bobbie Quinn Bradley.
The love of her life and husband, Gwendol (Stan) Stanfield preceded her in death October 3, 2018.
She is survived by her daughters: Jeannean Schliesser and husband Gary, Jeannette Ray, and Joanna Stanfield; grandchildren Brad Schliesser and wife Dawn, Jennifer Sexton and husband James, Melissa Talbert and husband Lance, Jared Walton, Joy MacInnes and husband Jonathan, and Scott Harper; fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Upon graduation from Trinidad High School, Joyce went to business college.
Joyce and Stan were married on June 1, 1952. She worked at Thiokol Army Ammunition Plant in Karnack, Mid-Valley Pipeline in Longview, and numerous campuses of Longview ISD. She was the epitome of what a Pastors wife should be. She was loving, kind, gracious, and loved everyone. Above all, she loved her family.
Stan was called into the ministry and pastored churches in several East Texas cities. Joyce worked right along beside him. He and Joyce did mission work in many continents and touched many lives. They taught bible schools, built churches, and preached the gospel.
The family would like to thank Texas Home Health for their care and assistance during this difficult time.
