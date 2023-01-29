Lee Burton Lynch Jr.
LONGVIEW — Lee Lynch passed away on January 24, 2023 in Longview, Texas. He was born to Lee Burton Lynch, Sr. and Constance St. Clair Lynch on July 10, 1934, in Montcoal, West Virginia. He had a younger brother, David Lynch.
Lee was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Marsh Fork High School, Montcoal, West Virginia. In 1952, he began college at the University of West Virginia where he played football.
He then transferred to New Mexico Highlands University to play football for his former rival high school coach. He was recognized as an All-American in football. He received Hall of Fame honors for both high school and college sports.
Lee belonged to and was President of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and received an M.B.A. in 1957.
Lee married Anna Hoff in Farmington, New Mexico, on July 26, 1957.
They moved to Middletown, Ohio, where Lee worked for Armco Steel Company. He was an active Jaycee Club member and Scout Master of a Boy Scout troop . Their daughter, Lisa, was born there. Armco moved them to Washington Court House, Ohio, where their two sons, Tucker and Tommy were born.
The family moved to Longview, Texas, in 1974, where Lee built and opened an Armco facility. He was plant manager in Longview and also managed the Armco plant in Fresno, California. He retired in 1996. Lee was active in Rotary Club and Longview Chamber of Commerce and was a member of East Texas Woodturners Assoc.
He was a prolific wood turner and furniture maker. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting trips with friends, his two sons, son in law and granddaughter.
He was a faithful member and Elder at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
He is lovingly remembered by Ann, his wife of 66 years, daughter Lisa Lynch Killian (Ken) son Tucker Lynch (Karmin) son Tommy Lynch (Debi) and nine granddaughters, Katie, Caroline, Annie, Paulena, Eva, Margaux, Marlowe, Kinley and LuLu.
Memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
Donations may be given to a charity of your choice or St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Longview, Texas.
