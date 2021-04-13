Lee Ray Matthews
GEORGETOWN — Lee Ray Matthews, 72, after a long battle with liver disease, passed away on April 1, 2021 at his home in Georgetown, Texas with family at his bedside.
The eldest son of Gene “Banker” and Eleanor Matthews, Lee Ray was born on September 5, 1948 in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his wife Fayla Smith Matthews, sister Lanelle Matthews Smith and her husband Daniel of Pritchett, Texas, brother Bryan Matthews and wife Karen of Longview, Texas, his best friend, whom he considered a son, David Bazan, along with David’s grandson Eli of Georgetown, Texas, and a dear friend he loved like a daughter, Kristi Ayala of Dallas, Texas. Lee Ray had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents.
Lee Ray’s father “Banker,”introduced him to the game of golf, which would become his lifelong love and profession. Lee Ray played golf on the Longview High School golf team. After graduation in 1966, Lee received a golf scholarship to Louisiana Tech, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
After college, Lee worked as a golf professional at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, employed by owner, Mr. Benningfield. In January 1976, Lee joined the staff of PGA Pro Bob Geotz at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. While working at Preston Trail, Lee played a major role in the making of the Byron Nelson Classic a success for many years. Working golf tournaments was demanding, but Lee was always up to the task, no matter how difficult. Later, Lee was golf pro at Cower Creek Golf Course in Sun City for 14 years. Lee’s professionalism, and concern for the golf club members, embodied the trust of a PGA professional.
A memorial service will be scheduled for June at Cower Creek Golf Course, Sun City, Texas.
