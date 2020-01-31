spotlight
Lehlani Kiongo Bryant
Lehlani Kiongo Bryant
LONGVIEW — Lehlani Kiongo Bryant, 5 months of Longview was born on September 17, 2019 and passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Destyn and Madeline Sanchez Bryant of Longview; siblings, Roman, Nevaeh and Dezline Bryant all of Longview; paternal grandparents, Rhonda Clifton, Danny Bryant, Bonnie Marlow, Tosha Wragg and Jason Wragg; maternal grandparents, Hector Sanchez, Lucinda and Alex Muigai, and Judy and Dwayne Brown; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lehlani is preceded in death by her paternal great grandfather, Johnny Marlow; and maternal great grandmother, Cheryl Jordan.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater with Mr. Joe Chase officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.