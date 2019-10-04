spotlight
LONGVIEW — On a beautiful Sunday morning, Lehren Martin Callahan walked through the pearly gates into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Born April 10, 1943, in Longview, Texas, to Lavelle Martin and Anna Louise Callahan, he grew up in East Texas. He served the community as Deputy Sheriff and chief of Gum Springs Volunteer Fire Department while working at Texas Eastman, Waukesha Pearce, and driving an 18-wheeler. He enjoyed visiting with people (never met a stranger), running the bus route for church, wood working, the Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, and eating cookies. Most of all, he loved his family.
He was welcomed in heaven by his parents, stepdaughter, Ruby Brown; son-in-law, Joey Green; and beloved dog, Buster. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 20 years, Lynda Callahan; children, Dale Callahan and wife Pam, Kelly Green, Meliha Webb and husband John, and Sarah Milam; stepdaughter, Patsy Foster and husband J.W.; ten grandchildren; and four great -grandchildren. Until we meet again, we will know we were blessed in knowing him.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 389 Rice Road, Liberty City.
