Lekitha Shera Weir
MARSHALL — Lekitha Shera Woods was born in Marshall, TX on March 01, 1963 to Lanell Williams and Ovid Miles. She passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on March 20, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Ms Woods is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lanell Williams and Ovid Miles, and beloved brother-in-law, Raymond Miller.
Left to cherish her infectious smile and laughter- her children; Corletia Ollison and husband Carlos Ollison. LaKendra Weir and husband Christopher Weir. Grandsons, Caleb and Christopher Ollison. Siblings, Llewellyn Williams, Latitia Miller, Latosha Johnson and husband Leroy Johnson, William Miles, Ovid Miles Jr., Olando Miles, Ovidstine Miles, Shanta Butler, Katina Anderson, Dee Webster, LaWanda Anderson, and Pamela Anderson. Nephews and Niece; Jordan and Miayah Miller, JaCory Johnson and Eric Miles. Great Niece, Zaidee Miller. As well as a host of extended family and close friends in Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, and Dallas, TX.
Lekitha enjoyed being with her family, attending church at Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall, TX and helping others.
Her family wishes to thank Elara Caring and Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care.

