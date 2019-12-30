spotlight
Lela Burney
Lela Burney
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Lela Justeen Burney, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Tatum High School Auditorium. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM. Lela was born on September 28, 2000 in Georgetown, Texas and died on December 27, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.