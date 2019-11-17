Leland Wayne Johnson
Leland Wayne Johnson
LONGVIEW — Mr. Johnson, a resident of Longview passed away after a long illness. He is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Jean Johnson; and daughter Teresa Johnson. He leaves behind nine children, Sidney Johnson, Cecil Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Sheryl Rowe, Dewayne Thomas, Garry Thomas, Frankie Thomas, Jean Rodriguez, and Alexis Johnson. Burial will be at The Gum Springs Cemetery in Longview. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019. Services will be held at Welch’s Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019.

