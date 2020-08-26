Leldon Maurice “Red” Hightower

Mr. Hightower passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Longview.
Mr. Hightower was born May 28, 1927 in Kosse, Texas to the late V. C. and Clara Williams Hightower. He was known by his friends as “Red”. After graduating from Union Grove High School he joined the United States Navy. Upon completing his military service he attended Kilgore College and studied watch making and jewelry repair. He and his father built a watch making bench which he put in his father’s barber shop. That was the beginning of Hightower Jewelers. The barber shop was later moved into the Pickwick Hotel in downtown Gladewater along with his watch making bench. As his business grew he moved into his own building on South Main Street. He retired in 1995 after 47 years in the business. Cattle raising took up his spare time for almost 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Gladyce Carpenter Hightower; and sister, Doris June Murray.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Ann Hightower; son, David Neal Hightower and wife Donna; daughter, Brenda Allen and husband Ronnie; two sisters, Ruth Rhodes and Claedieth Hewitt; two grandsons Ryan Keith Allen and William David Allen; as well as many other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Gladewater at 300 W. Upshur Ave., Gladewater, TX 75647 or www.fbcgladewater.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.