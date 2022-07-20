Lena Mae Childress
GILMER — Lena Mae Childress, 90, of Upshur County passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Gilmer, Texas. She was born on September 20, 1931 in Upshur County, TX to the late Bryan and Annie (Massoletti) Keel. Lena worked at First National Bank in Gilmer for 35 years as the head teller. She was also a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Gilmer. She is survived by her two sons Mark Childress and David Childress and wife, Sherry all of Gilmer; sister-in-law, Gwen Keel; grandchildren, Bradley Childress, Ciara Childress Brannan and husband, Jackson, Jeremy Childress and wife Kayci, and Meagan Childress Mason and husband, Peter; as well as 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bryan and Annie Keel and her husband, Robert Childress. Funeral service for Ms. Lena will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. A visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park.

