Leneave Davis Wootten

Leneave was born November 17, 1924 to Oliver and Grace (Ferguson) Davis in Upshur County, Texas. She graduated from Indian Rock High School in 1942 where she loved playing volleyball, especially when she played against Diana. She has been a member of First Baptist Church in Diana since the mid 40’s where she was a Sunday school teacher, and church clerk. She also taught WMU, VBS, and loved singing in the choir. She served on multiple church committees and was the oldest living member of FBC, Diana. She also loved visiting and sending encouraging cards. Leneave served as a Cub Scout den mother and retired as Assistant Post Master after 28 years with the Postal Service on February 1, 1987.
Leneave loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to work in her garden, shelling peas with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cooking. She was a wonderful wife, mom, sister, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by sons; William Wootten and wife Nancy, David Wootten, daughter, Rhonda Wootten Wallace, grandchildren; Jennifer Wootten Ware and husband Brandon, Jon Wootten and wife Laney, Kristen Wootten Simmons and husband Michael, Jordan Wootten and wife Juliana, Monica Morlen and husband Mark, great grandchildren; McKenna Ware, Cooper Ware, Garrett Ware, Jude Wootten, Hazel Wootten, Titus Wootten, Evangeline Wootten, Esther Wootten, Maybel Wootten, Makayla Simmons, Logan Simmons, Sadie Simmons, John-Mark Wootten, Preston Wootten, Graham Wootten, Daniel, McElwee, Kensley McElwee, Maddox Morris, Maggie Morris, and nephew, Michael Davis.
Leneave was preceded in death by her husband Mark E. Wootten, brother, Wayne Davis and sister-in-law Patsy Davis.
Visitation is come and go, and is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 12:00PM to 5:00PM at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
