Lennie Leona Brewington
TATUM — Lennie Leona Brewington was born in Goose Creek, Texas on December 19, 1942 adopted at 9 years of age to Hiram & Lottie Holcomb. Lennie passed away Sunday November 1st, 2020 in the care of Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, Tx. She was raised in Henderson, Tx and graduated Henderson High School in 1961. After high school she attended some business classes, during which she gained employment at Good Shepherd Medical Center. She put her career on hold due to the call of motherhood. She gave birth to her only child, a son, in early spring of 1965 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. While leaving the career path and committing to the role of housewife and raising her child while his father followed the life of construction and traveled due to his career, she was always willing to adapt to her changing environments in her role of taking care of the home. Whatever she needed to do for family, she got it done the best she knew how. Later in Iife taking what she had learned through her business schooling to land herself a managerial position over an apartment complex. Advancing her career, she wanted to try her hand at retail where she worked for and retired from Bealls department store in Longview, Tx. No matter her role presented before her or one she took on willingly, she was all in and gave it her best. Lennie Brewington will be remembered by her loved ones for her elegant showing of grace, for her beautiful smile that lit up a room, by her always trying to teach fairness, for her everlasting love for her family, and for showing us all how adversity is merely a distraction of what it is real.
Lennie L. Brewington is preceded In death by her parents Hiram & Lottie Holcomb, Brother Paul A. Holcomb; daughter-in-law Tanya Oden
Lennie L. Brewington is survived in life by her son & daughter-in-law Mr. Lelon Dean Oden & Mrs. Rebecca Oden; grandson & granddaughter-in-law Mr. Lelon Dean Oden Jr & Mrs. Carlee Oden Nephew Kevin Oden & sons, Zack, Austin, and Jake Oden; sister-in-law Anita Holcomb; Nephew Rick Holcomb; Niece Stacy Hector; Niece Paula Holcomb; Niece Christy Waddell, she was loved and cherished by all by her relatives, and all of her friends.
Services for Lennie L. Brewington will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, TX at 2:00 pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.