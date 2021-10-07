Leo Dean Ogle
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Leo Dean Ogle of Longview, formerly of Lake Cherokee, passed away September 17, 2021, in Longview at the age of 92. He was born July 19, 1929, in Neodesha, Kansas, to parents Leo Ogle and Nina (Taekwell) Ogle.
Leo graduated Harter-Stanford Township High School in Flora, Illinois in 1946. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired in 1972 as Senior Chief in Naval Intelligence. He and his wife Barbara were some of the first volunteers at the local VA Clinic. He was also a member of the VFW and Fleet Reserve. He enjoyed traveling and fishing on Lake Cherokee.
Mr. Ogle can best be described in his own words from his 50-year reunion program: “After graduation, I worked in our business until July when I turned 17, when I joined the NAVY in August, 1946 and was sent to Great Lakes Training Center for boot camp. I attended five different schools and was discharged in April 1950. I was recalled in October 1950 and by November, 1200 men went sailing on a troop ship across the Pacific. We got off the ship at an island called Guam and then 12 of us were sent to the Phillippines. After 13 mos and 7 days overseas, I was released from active duty in February 1952.
I worked in our business for a year and then went to work for Dowell, Inc in June 1953. I quit in 1956 for I refused to transfer to North Dakota.
I reenlisted in the NAVY in November 1956 and was assigned to Data Processing Command in San Diego, CA. In March 1960, my family and I moved to Jacksonville, FLA. In July 1961, my family and I sailed on a troop ship to Morocco where I was assigned to Intelligence Data Processing Command and in December 1963 we were returned to Jacksonville. We sailed from Morocco on luxury liner and in January 1967, we sailed from New York on luxury liner to Germany where I was assigned to Headquarters U.S European Command, Intelligence. In August 1970, my family and I flew from Stuttgart, Germany to New York and drove to Virginia Beach, VA where I was assigned as Leading Chief to Fleet Computer Programming Center. I retired in September 1972 and my family and I moved to Longview, TX.
I met my wife, Barbara, while we were both in the NAVY. We have been married for 39 years and have two sons; William, who lives in Virginia, and Robert, who lives in Texas and has two children, Kelli and Kyle.
Our retirement years are spent on a private lake where I fish and my wife reads. We have a yard and garden which consumes a large portion of my time with shopping and going places when we feel like it.”
“Oh memory - torture me no more!”
Mr. Ogle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Ogle; sister, Elaine Callaway; and sister-in-law, Doris Ogle.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Ogle and wife Cindy and William Ogle; brother, John Ogle; nieces, Sharon Callaway, Linda Callaway, and Teresa Steward; grandchildren, Kelli Ogle, Kyle Ogle, Melissa Miller, Josh Leonard, and Jessica Pierson; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Inurnment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Heartsway Hospice, particularly Stephanie, Josh, Liz, Toby, and Kathy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.