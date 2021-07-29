Leon Trey Clyde Murdoch, III.
LONGVIEW Leon Trey Clyde Murdoch, III., 36, of Longview, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 25th. Trey lived life to the fullest and will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
Trey is survived by his parents, Leon and Janey Murdoch, a sister, Molly Murdoch and four children, Jade Lazo Murdoch, Gunner Lane Murdoch, Drew Ella Murdoch and Okleigh Kate Murdoch. He is also survived by countless friends whom he considered family. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 6 to 8 pm Friday. Services will be held at noon on July 31, 2021 at Rosewood Park in Longview. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
