Leonard Jehu, Jr.

Those left to cherish their memories of Leonard are his wife, Marsha Candy Jehu of Longview, TX, his daughters Deborah Tatum and husband Terry Tatum of Jackson, TN, Valerie Townsend and husband Matt Townsend of Longview, TX, Cathy Bedair of Gladewater, TX, his son Leonard (Patrick) Jehu, III and wife Angela Jehu of Highlands Ranch, CO, step-son Kevin Pacetti and wife Kristy Pacetti of Rowlett, TX, and step-daughter Kelly Downing and husband Michael Downing of Land O’ Lakes, FL. He is also survived by his sister Jean Jehu and his brother Richard Jehu and fiancé Beverly Becker. Leonard was blessed with many grandchildren who he loved with all of his heart. They are Joshua Watson, Jesse Watson and wife Andrea Watson, Kelsey Mehrens and husband Trevor Mehrens, Alisyn Bedair, Madisyn Bedair, Faith Jehu, Dylan Pacetti, Brielle Downing, Olivia Downing, and Levi Downing. Leonard was blessed beyond measure to have four great-grandchildren; Addison and Jase Mehrens, and Tessa and Cole Watson, along with many nieces and nephews.
Leonard proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1964. He served as Past Master of James F. Taylor Lodge #169. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason as well as a Sharon Shrine Mason. Leonard also served as Post Junior Vice Commander and Post Senior Vice Commander of Longview VFW Post 4002.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The American Diabetes Association and The American Association of Kidney Patients. Family and friends will attend a celebration of his life at a later date.
