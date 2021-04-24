Leonard Keith Wright
HARLETON — A funeral service for Mr. Leonard Keith Wright will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Harleton Baptist Church. Bro. Craig Evers and Bro. Brent Lowry will officiate the service. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery. Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home.
Leonard Keith Wright, 81, of Harleton, Texas was born on April 1, 1940 to his parents Layton Lee Wright and Lucille Smith. Mr. Wright passed away on April 20, 2021 at his home in Harleton. He was a lifetime resident of Harleton and attended Harleton Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Mr. Wright was a sports fan and loved attending games for Harleton, he would often film games and half-time performances. Mr. Wright was also the number one Wildcats fan and never missed a game. He especially loved football and his number was 24. All of his grandchildren wore that same number at different times. Mr. Wright enjoyed working and being the best at his job. His hobbies included RVing and Elk hunting in Colorado. He loved all of the friends he made at SWEPCO, as well as his hunting buddies. He was a prankster who hated to punish his children, so he would often fake their punishment and let them off (all except Marty). His greatest joy was his family and the time they spent together.
Mr. Wright is survived by his loving wife, Reba Wright; children, Sheri Nevil and spouse Bradley, Marty Wright and spouse Laura, Rusty Wright and spouse Lisa; grandchildren, Brittany Cox and spouse Brandon, Lauren Nevil, Matthew Wright, Hunter Wright, Kaleb Wright, Forest Wright, Benjamin Wright, Natalie Wright; great-grandchildren, Riley Cox, Sean Cox, Declan Cox; numerous friends and cousins.
Mr. Wright is preceded in death by his parents, Layton Wright and Lucille Smith Wright.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Mexican restaurant preparing to open
- Longview woman to mark 101st birthday with dance party at Reo
- Two East Texans enter guilty pleas to federal postal offenses
- Officials believe one person dead in Rusk County plane crash
- Food truck chef opening restaurant in South Longview
- Developer targets potential South Longview Starbucks
- Jury gives Gladewater man life sentence for assault of woman
- FAA confirms pilot death in Rusk County plane crash
- Longview ISD shares, removes campaign social media post
- Officials: Proposed bill in Texas House threatens economic development, revenues
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.