Leslie Anne Gordon
KILGORE — Leslie Anne Gordon, Archibald, Beaver, Gordon, 64 of Kilgore, Texas died November 24, 2021 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Leslie was born in Northridge California, March 28, 1957. She was raised in San Jose California and graduated from Prospect High School in neighboring Saratoga, Class of 1975.
After graduating from the University of California, Davis in 1990 she applied her knowledge and passion for the environment in her work for the San Jose Water District.
Leslie married Navy Seaman Donald Beaver in 2001 and later joined him in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania. Her strengthened sense of patriotism carried through for the rest of her life.
In 2009, Leslie moved to Kilgore to be with her parents. Having spent countless summer and holiday vacations visiting relatives in Texas since early childhood, Leslie easily fell into place embracing the people and way of life that embraced her in return. She was especially proud of her work at Martin Transport where she contributed to an industry so integral to the economy and people of East Texas. Leslie was always ready to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. Her care for her parents was a constant comfort to her entire family.
Leslie was preceded in death by her husband Donald Beaver and her father Clarence R. Gordon. She leaves behind her loving family including her mother, Vivian Gordon; sister Sandi Gordon; brother Rex Gordon (Deborah); nephews Scott Kley-Contini (Tamara), Chris Contini (Teresa) and Clay Gordon (Johanna); her uncle Kenneth Glaze along with her cousins and great nephews.
Please honor Leslie by checking in on a friend or neighbor or lending a hand to someone in need. A private ceremony will be planned for early next year.
