Leslie Shaw
LONGVIEW — A celebration of life for Leslie Shaw will held on September 11,2021 at Longview Missionary Baptist Church at 11am in Longview, Texas. Leslie was called home to Heaven on August 30th,2021. He will be buried in his native soil of Springfield, Mo on September 4th. Leslie accepted the Lord as his savior on September 27,1964.
Leslie was a dedicated man to his craft of electrical engineering. If you are reading this today, he played a vital part in many of these areas infrastructure facilities you see and use each day, such as water treatment plants, airports, lighting, and numerous other statewide projects he had a part in creating. Leslie worked for Texas Eastman for 22 years and then KSA Engineers almost 22 years. His talents and fingerprints on engineering projects are too numerous to list, but his attention to detail and perfection will live on in his various works throughout Texas.
Leslie’s spirit to thrive and live was apparent to anyone who knew the road he had traveled. By the grace of God, he defeated AML Leukemia and many other health battles afterwards. Jesus called him home on August 30th. While we may mourn here on earth, Heaven celebrates his arrival into glory.
He finished the race. Upon his arrival to Heaven he heard these sweet words from Jesus, “Well done my good and faithful servant, you have been faithful over few things, I will make you ruler over many things, enter into the joy of the Lord.”
Leslie enjoyed singing, writing music , sailboat racing with his daughter, star gazing and photography. He enjoyed spending time with his son at area college sports and eating together. He enjoyed vacations in Alabama with Peggy and watching local air shows. He loathed the sound candy being unwrapped slowly and his children enjoyed every minute of it. He was also very proficient at flipping tv channels and expressing his opinion during commercials. He also enjoyed playing Hot wheel cars with his grandsons, who referred to him as PAPA Shaw.
Leslie was married to his beloved wife and best friend Peggy for 44 years. They made Longview their home in 1977. They filled each other’s life together with love and happiness. Dad was known to find humorous ways to make mom laugh. He enjoyed her making late night brownies and he wholeheartedly supported and inspired her crafty creativity over the past four decades. He dedicated his life to creating a safe and stable home for Peggy.
Leslie is proceeded in death by his father Robert in 2001 and his mother Myrtle in 2015. We are confident his parents met him at the gates of Heaven.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Shaw, daughter Beth of Springfield, Mo , his son Andrew, wife Christina, and grandsons Isaac, Luke, Nathan of McKinney, Texas. Also survived by his sister Diane Chambers and husband Mike Chambers of Springfield, Mo and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Les would like you to please show kindness and mercy to those less fortunate by donating to the HIWAY 80 Rescue Mission at https://hiway80rm.org/donate or by mail at 3123 W Marshall Longview, TX 75602.
