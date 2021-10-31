Lester Ray Phillips
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Lester Ray Phillips passed away on October 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Medical Center.
Ray was born in Longview, Texas, on November 13, 1938, to Lester Morgan Phillips and Opal Ada Small. He was a lifelong resident of Longview. Ray was a proud Class of 1956 Graduate of Hallsville High School, having competed in State track and field competition as a member of the Hallsville Mile Relay Team.
Ray was the owner of Phillips Painting Contractors, Inc., a commercial painting contracting business operating in Longview since 1960. Mr. Phillips’ paint and decorating accomplishments garnered him many awards over the years, including recognition in multiple national trade publications.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his brother, Edward N. Phillips.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Dean Battles, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; his son and daughter-in-law, Lester Ray Phillips, Jr., and wife, Jennifer Phillips, of Longview; step-grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jarrett Van Curen and wife, Lindsey Van Curen, of Pittsburg, Texas; and step-great-grandsons, Jett Van Curen and Judson Van Curen, who affectionately knew him as “Grandpop”; aunts, Ila Rhee Ford and Norma Dean Small; niece, Sharon Phillips; and nephews, David Phillips and Marc Phillips.
Also left to cherish his memory are numerous cousins and a multitude of friends, caregivers, and business associates.
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:30 pm on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, with a private burial to follow at Memory Park Cemetery, Longview.
Friends and family are invited to gather for an informal remembrance at Mr. Phillips’ home at 4739 Page Rd., Longview, on Monday, November 1, from 5:30-7:30pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
