Leta Faye Arnold
LONGVIEW — Leta Fae Arnold, 93, of Houston, TX formerly of Longview, TX, passed away on Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring, TX. She was born on April 13, 1929, in Beaumont, TX to the late Euell Francis and Alma Lavera Miller Arnold. Leta was raised in Houston where she graduated from John Reagan High School with the class of 1947. She attended Baylor University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and the University of Houston where she earned a Master’s degree. During her years in school, she was a straight A student. Leta worked as an English professor at LeTourneau University in Longview until her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church in Longview. She was recently preceded in death by her older sister, Margie Denson.
She is survived by her twin brother, Euell Arnold of The Woodlands.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage. Interment will follow in White Cemetery in Longview.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael & All Angels’ Episcopal Church, 909 Reel Road, Longview, TX, 75604.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.

