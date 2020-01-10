Liane Pechacek

Liane was born to James and Gisela Odom in Kirchberg, Germany on September 14th, 1958. Prior to permanently settling in Longview in 1971, her father’s career as a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force took them to Shreveport, LA, Austin, TX, Laredo, TX, England, and Spain. Liane was a devoted student which enabled her to graduate a year early from Longview High School in 1976.
Liane married Steven Cox on October 10th, 1977, and they were married for four years. They shared a daughter, Reagan Nicole Cox-Dickson. Liane married Phil Pechacek on January 21st, 1985 and they were married for 34 years, until her death.
In her early years Liane devoted herself to being a loving wife and an amazing stay at home mom to her three children. She found entertainment through craft projects for her family and friends. When she wasn’t taking care of her children, she opened her home to care for the children of others.
Liane met her best friend, Pat Sanders, in 2000 at a swim meet. The friendship grew and strengthened over the years as they traveled together around East Texas for swim meets. It was a friendship fortified by constant laughter, generous hearts, and a zest for life.
Liane began working for Pine Tree Food Services in 2000. While working at the junior high and high schools, she cultivated numerous enduring friendships. She delighted in celebrating birthdays, holidays, and the accomplishments of others. Liane’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She began a tradition with her co-workers that she called “The Five Days of Christmas” where she gifted five different ornaments, one for each day of the week leading up to the holiday break.
She loved bringing joy to others through acts of service. Liane was an active member of Elmira Chapel Presbyterian. In her later years, Liane discovered a passion for travel. She vacationed annually to Oregon to visit her friend Pat and enjoyed endless weekends traveling with her husband Phil and their dogs to state and national parks around the country.
Liane is survived by her husband, Phil; her daughter, Reagan Nicole Cox-Dickson and husband Mike Dickson; her daughter, Kristin Robbins and husband Bill Robbins; her son, Cory Pechacek; her mother, Gisela Odom; her sister, Diane Goodman; and her brother, Ralph Odom. She is preceded in death by her father, James L. Odom; and her grandparents, Iva Belle “Oma” and Dr. Chester Raymond “Doc” Miller Sr.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Liane Pechacek at a Memorial Service officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Cantey at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12th, 2020, at Elmira Chapel, 3501 Elmira Drive, Longview, Texas, 75605. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Elmira Chapel.
