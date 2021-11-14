Lida Faye Williams
LONGVIEW — Lida Faye Williams, age 97, went to be with her Lord and saviour on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 and was residing at The Willows in Kilgore, TX at the time of her passing. She was born March 25, 1924 in Tatum, TX to Celuda Clara Neel and Jacobe Brewer Goode. At a young age, she moved to Marshall, TX with her mother and stepfather, O’neal Campbell.
In 1970, Faye married her love, Doyle Williams, and they lived in Waskom, TX. She was an active member of her church, First United Methodist Church of Waskom, and was a member of The Country Girls Homemakers Extension Club. After losing her husband, she moved to Longview, TX to be closer to her daughter and two granddaughters. She enjoyed being able to take her granddaughters to school, pick them up from school, and take them, along with many friends, anywhere they asked. She was known to be the “taxi grandma” to many! Faye was at her happiest when she was spending time with “her” girls no matter what that entailed.
Faye was also a very active member in her church in Longview, Greggton United Methodist Church, and was a longtime member of the UMW, United Methodist Women. She enjoyed making crafts, volunteering at the Asbury House, and playing cards every Thursday with her Sunday School Friendship group, also known as The Dirty Dozen plus 1.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Ann Ferrell Mowery and husband James. Two granddaughters, Courtney Mahan and husband Michael, and Ashley Smith. One grandson, Jess Mowery and wife Stephanie. Five great grandsons, five great granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, her husband Doyle Williams, her son Boyce Ferrell, and her two brothers Marvin and Arthur Goode.
The family would like to thank the Willows and Heart to Heart Hospice for all their love and care given to Faye. Also, a very special thank you to Meagan Ballard, for her special love and care over the last several years.
Graveside services will be officiated by Chaplain Lawrence Thompson at Memory Park Cemetery, 2823 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 at 3:00pm Monday, November 15, 2021. The family will receive visitors before the service from 2:30-3:00pm at Memory Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. 100 W. Hawkins Pkwy, Suite A, Longview, TX 75605.
