Lila Parker Kipp

LONGVIEW — Now I lay me down to sleep
I pray the Lord my soul to keep
If I should die before I wake,
I pray the Lord my soul to take.
Our sweet Lila was born on November 11, 2019, to her loving parents, Chris and Alyson Kipp and her adoring sister Merritt. Lila moved from her parents’ arms into the Lord’s embrace on January 18, 2020.
Lila’s family sheds tears of sadness for the loss of this new life cut short and for the loss of hopes not realized; however, the Kipps are also grateful for their time with Lila and all the lives she touched, both before her birth and after she arrived. The anticipation that Chris, Alyson, and Merritt shared as they attended each pre-natal session, the excitement as their miracle baby came into this world, and the joy during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with their extended family will remain in their hearts.
Lila was a sweet, gentle, happy baby with an infectious, beautiful, heartwarming smile. When we looked upon Lila, we were looking at her daddy’s twin, without a doubt.
Lila was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Bobby Collier, and John and Jean Harrison, and Wanda Kipp.
Left behind to cherish Lila’s memory are her parents, Chris and Alyson Kipp, and her sister Merritt. In addition, Lila’s great grandparents, Alice Collier, Leroy Kipp, and Jack and Carol Park. Grandparents, Kyle and Martha Collier, Rick and Sheli Kipp, and Dr. O.W. and Shara Brown. Aunts and Uncles, Rachel and Connor Graham (cousins, Molly and Lilly), Meagan and Zack Eastburn (cousins, Kipp and Ava), and Shelby Kipp also grieve for Lila. Numerous great-aunts and great-uncles, along with close cousins and friends, will miss Lila, who grabbed their hearts during her brief time on Earth.
Following a private family burial, a memorial service for Lila will be held at 11 am in their family church, First United Methodist Church of Longview, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
The Kipp family would like to express their most sincere thanks to everyone who has provided prayers, moral support, and donations great and small to help their heart-broken family heal. Also, special thank yous to Dr. Darvy Mann, Dr. Charles Newlin, Dr. Frank Tibeletti, and Nanny Jessica Woodfin.
In lieu of flowers a ben
