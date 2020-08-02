Lila Vadene Hamm
LONGVIEW — Lila Vadene Hamm, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, was called home on Friday, July 24th, 2020, in Longview Texas. She was born on July 13th, 1933 to Amos Dickson Church and Grace Nowlin Church in Star City, Arkansas.
Lila loved and is survived by children, Brenda Hickerson, Deborah Clements and husband Richard, Clinton Hamm, Jade Hamm, and grandson Michael Hamm. She was preceded in death by son John Charles Hamm.
Lila adored and was entertained by grandkids Amanda Grice, Angela Biggs, Charles Pope, Johnny Hamm, Jennifer Carpenter, Aaron Davidson, Jacob, Sarah, and Daniel Hamm, Alan Hamm. As well as several great grandkids and great great grandkids, including her namesake baby Lila Jones whom was born 13 before her passing.
Lila was a loving sister to three surviving siblings, Mary Nipper, Doyle Church, and Dyanne Tolleson. She was preceded in death by sisters, DeLouis Bellamy and Nelda Madrid.
Lila worked as a private caregiver, but was known as a caregiver to all. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered. She kept everyone around her laughing as well as fed and was always one to be there in a time of need. She will be missed by all.
The family would like to give special thanks to: Babbette Watson for her love and care, Texas Home Health Hospice, and the staff of Whispering Pines lodge.
Services for Lila will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at 2:00pm at the Gladewater church of Nazarene. 401 W. Upsher Ave. Gladewater Texas. We ask out of consideration of immunocompromised that you wear a mask. Flowers for the service may be sent to 265 Pine Ridge Rd Gladewater Tx, 75647
