Lillian Dovie Jackson
GILMER — Lillian Dovie Newman Jackson, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2021. She was born May 13, 1925 in Roswell, New Mexico to Dovie Little Newman and William Toliver Newman. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Alfred F. Newman, Toliver Simpson Newman, Ted Newman, Dale Newman and Verne Newman. She is survived by sisters June Hodges of Canyon Texas, Shirley James of Roswell New Mexico, Jean Nance and brother-in-law Thomas Nance of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Patricia Moore and brother-in-law Joe Moore of Amarillo Texas, daughters Jan Jackson, and Sharon Luttman and son-in-law Bruce Luttman, grandsons Matthew Stanley and Mark Stanley, daughter-in-laws Tiffany Stanley and Holli Stanley, great grandchildren Jace Stanley, Mason Stanley, Wyatt Stanley, Brooks Stanley and Benjamin Stanley. She is also survived by very a special sister-in-law Nelda Newman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian was caring, compassionate and strong in her Christian faith. Her love for the Lord, family, friends and animals was extraordinary. She was a beautiful soul that had a heart of gold. She worked at Wal-Mart in Gilmer for 28 years and continued into her mid 80’s. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gilmer, TX. During the later years of her life, she was unable to attend Church, but spent hours daily praying for others as a prayer warrior. Her purpose in life was to guide others closer to the Lord. In lieu of flowers, her only request would be to pay it forward by being a better person and helping others.
Per her request, she will be cremated with no service to follow.
