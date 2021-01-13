Lillian Elizabeth Shrum
LONGVIEW — Lillian Elizabeth Shrum
January 6, 1934 - January 10, 2021
The following is a testimonial to honor our mother Lillian Elizabeth Shrum who was called to her Heavenly home. She was a devoted Nazarene where she sang in the church choir. Our mother was born to Jewel P. & Jewell Christine Hester on Jan. 6, 1934 in Pittsburg, Texas. She was the only daughter out of 4 siblings. She had an older brother who passed away shortly after birth. His marker to this day reads “Baby Hester”.
Preceded in death by her brother William Eugene Hester of Longview. Her loving husband of 56 years E.C. Shrum, Sr. Our mother raised 3 children and a granddaughter, Mr. & Mrs. David Keith Shrum of Mineola, Rita Kaye Shrum of Longview, Mr. and Mrs. Dickey and Tonya Shrum of Flower Mound and Amanda Foster of Midlothian, Tx. She has 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Brittany Elizabeth Shrum and fiancé Josh Fraser of North Lake, Halee Lyn Shrum of Flower Mound, Lexi Shrum of Flower Mound, David Shrum Jr. of Mineola and Dawson Jewel Foster of Midlothian, Tx. Great granddaughter Josie Reese Shrum-Fraser of North Lake.
She was a graduate of Pittsburg High School where she was a member of the Homemaking Club and made many lifelong friends. After marrying the love of her life, she moved to Tyler, Tx. where she became the supervisor of the Cardiopulmonary Dept. at Mother Frances Hospital in the early 70’s where she performed the first stress test of that hospital. After retiring in the mid 70’s she moved to Longview where she was a devoted wife, mother & homemaker. She enjoyed all things outside including her yard, but mostly her flowers. She was truly an “outdoor girl”. Let’s talk about color and Lil’s was “red”, anything red. Her biggest passion was shoes. She loved her weekly Bingo games, dominos “42” with her friends and going to the horseraces whenever she could. She was a breast cancer survivor at the age of 83. In closing our mother was and is the most loving, caring & courageous person we will ever know.
We Love You, Mother!
Private Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Pittsburg, Texas.
