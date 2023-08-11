Lillian Rae Foster
DAINGERFIELD — Mrs. Lillian Rae Foster, 85, of Daingerfield, Texas passed to be with the Lord in the early morning of August 8, 2023. Lillian was born in Clarksville, Texas on September 16, 1937, to parents Johnnie and Velma Garrett. She was a Godly woman, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who possessed a compassionate heart and a giving spirit toward all others. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Velma Garrett; husband James Paul Foster; daughter Pauletta Jean Sims; great granddaughter Lee Ann Dignan; sisters Marian Upchurch and Brenda Cox. Those left to cherish their memories of Lillian (Nana) include her sons James Ray Foster & wife Carmen; John Randall Foster & wife Mary Ann; grandchildren Lindsey Cotton & husband Ben, Garrett Hoskins & wife Jennifer, Rachel Lee & husband Ben, Jonathan Foster, Jacob Foster, Kristin Davis & husband Josh, Johnny Burkett & wife Tammi; great grandchildren Jackson Cotton, Lincoln Cotton, Luke Hoskins, Charlie Lee, Annabelle Lee, Olivia Lee, Paige Davis, Ella Davis, Ari Davis, Shauna Burkett, Kelsi Burkett and Emmalee Burkett as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12th at the Church of Christ in Daingerfield, Texas.
