Lillian Rebecca Harper Fambles
GRAND PRAIRIE — Lillian Rebecca Harper Fambles died peacefully March 22, 2021. Ms. Fambles was born in Cason, TX in 1938. Known by many as Lil’ Girl, she spent most of her adult life in the Longview area. She was active in the local community, through church and school activities. She had two sons Llewellyn (Andrea) and Millison (Cheryl) and seven grandchildren. Countless other family members loved and will remember her. She was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. Family and friends will be invited to celebrate her life at a date later in the year.
