Lillian Ruth Lawrence

Ruth was born in Upshur County, Texas to Lige W. and Emmie Lee Walker on December 22, 1920. She joined Hallsville Church of Christ in 1948 and remained an active member until her passing. Her life was an example of love, family, generosity, and service to others.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, William Lawrence; sister Whittie Dorsey; two brothers, Gaston Walker and George Walker and three nephews. Those left to cherish their memories of Ruth (Mimi) include: her son, Stanley of Hallsville; son, Rickey and wife Rhonda of Longview; grandchildren, Ellen Campbell and husband Rusty of Longview; Will Lawrence of Hallsville; Lindsay Sloan and husband Mike of Richardson and Clay Lawrence of Fate, Texas and seven great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Grace Taylor of Longview; Parker, Samantha and Finley Sloan of Richardson, Kyrsten and Jaxon Lawrence of Hallsville and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers Melissa, Clint, Colby and Spencer McPherson, Kelly Patrick and Kaye Rasile who have been by her side and lovingly cared for her in her final years. We also want to thank Jerry Neel and Texas Home Health Hospice who helped care for her in her last days. Our family will forever be thankful.
A time of visitation and fellowship will be held in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services for Ruth will be conducted at the Hallsville Church of Christ Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hallsville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Texas Home Health Hospice in Longview, Texas.
