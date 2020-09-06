Lillie Loreda Spinks
LONGVIEW — Lillie Loreda Spinks, passed away on August 15, 2020 at Elmcroft at Rivershire Skilled Nursing Facility at the age of 99. Loreda, born Lillie “Loreda” Mahand on February 3, 1921 to Camp Douglas Mahand and Virginia McReynolds in Prairie Valley Texas, was the oldest of four children. Loreda graduated from high school in Lone Oak, Texas in 1938. After graduation, she worked at Love Knit Manufacturing Company in Greenville, Texas till the beginning of World War II. She then went to work for Chance Vault in Ft. Worth, Texas installing radios in the cockpits of airplanes for the U.S. Army Air Force.
In 1943, Loreda married William Herschel Spinks and had three children. Loreda, Herschel, and their three children moved to South Texas in 1950 so he could teach for the Alton Independent School District. She attended Pan American University in Edinburgh and then went on to teach at Alton Elementary School for twenty one years before retiring from teaching in 1989 to Longview, Texas with her husband Herschel.
After her husband’s death in 2013, Loreda went to Traviso Skilled Nursing Facility for three years. In 2016, Loreda moved to Conroe, Texas with her daughter Brenda Meadows and granddaughter Charlotte Meadows. She lived at Elmcroft at Rivershire Skilled Nursing Facility where she remained until her death.
Loreda was preceded in death by her parents, Camp and Virginia Mahand; brother, Camp Mahand; sister, Mary Frances Nuckles; her husband of 70 years, William Herschel Spinks; daughter, Brenda Meadows.
Loreda is survived by her sister, Margaret Jean Roland of Lewisville, Texas; son, William Philip Spinks and his wife, Mary of Conroe, Texas; and daughter, Phyllis Carol Smith of Longview, Texas; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Loreda’s family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft for all their care and support of their mother.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 12 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview beginning at Noon. A burial will follow at Rosewood Park.
