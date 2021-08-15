Lillie Mae Odom
KILGORE, TEXAS Services for Lil Odom 93, of Kilgore will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. David Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Danville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 Sunday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Lil Odom was called home by angels on August 12, 2021. Born Lillie Mae Holland on September 20, 1927, she was the daughter of A.W. and Mary Holland. She lived in Kilgore most of her 93 years. She was well known in Kilgore, having worked for many years at Albert's Mexican Village and Townhouse Cafe.
She will always be remembered by her laugh and her beautiful smile that would light up a room when she entered. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. She enjoyed trips to the boat' in Shreveport and chose her favorite casino as the location for her 90th birthday celebration. She became an avid traveler later in life with trips to Colorado, California, North Carolina and Graceland in Memphis Tennessee.
Lil was preceded in death by her grandson, Texas Colby Manning.
She is survived by her three children, Teresa Braziel and her husband Rusty of Lindale, Mary Lee Manning of Kilgore and T Jack Odom of Troup, her grandchildren, Shavell Starkey and her husband Jerod, Michelle Maxwell, Heather Wallace, Tiffany Odom, TJ Braziel and his wife Ashley, David Braziel and his wife Emily, Bailey Odom and Tex Odom. She also leaves behind seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
