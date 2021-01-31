Linda Cheryl Foster
GLADEWATER — Linda Foster, 64, of Gladewater, Texas, went peacefully to her rest January 16th, 2021. Linda’s husband Morris, and daughter Tiffany, were at her side at Morris & Linda’s home.
Linda was born Linda Cheryl Brantley, October 22, 1956. Her parents were Enoch Madison Clayton and Iva Brantley from Lawrenceburg, TN. Linda was born and raised in the Big Sandy, Texas area.
Linda Brantley and Morris Foster grew to love one another, and were married in Longview, Texas February 10th, 1974. Morris & Linda were blessed with a wonderful daughter, Tiffany, born in 1979, and a wonderful son, Christopher, born in 1981.
Linda was always a treasured and dedicated wife, home maker, mother, and friend. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren, and the many, many true friends she and Morris were so blessed with. Linda was a partner in designing and decorating their dream home 25 years ago. She loved to garden, keep chickens, study about healthy living, and entertain Supper Club and many others in their home. From a young age, Linda always loved to sing. She was a lead singer in a local band made up of close friends, playing at the barn dances, luaus, and various events Morris and Linda hosted. Linda also kept the books for their businesses, Foster Construction and Foster Properties.
Linda is survived by her husband, Morris Foster, daughter Tiffany Christianson and husband Dustin Christianson, son Christopher Foster & wife Holly Foster, three grandchildren, Brody Foster, Ben Christianson, and Addison Christianson. She is also survived by her much loved step mother, Carol June Clayton and brother Jerry Clayton. Also surviving are three sisters.
Linda was preceded in death by her dear, much beloved father, E. M. Clayton, sister Judy Clayton, and her mother, Iva Brantley. Linda is a saint, for the loving way she cared for her mother for 3-1/2 years in Morris and Linda’s home until her mother’s death four years ago.
God has been good, in our lives. Linda was such a blessing to so many. She was a true gem and treasure. She will be greatly missed by all. We greatly look forward to Linda being called forth from the grave, upon the return of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Though we all would have so loved for Linda to have been healed at this time...our Loving Heavenly Father chose to heal her according to His perfect plan, and in His perfect timing. We trust that God.
The funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Church of God Big Sandy, in Big Sandy, Texas.
Special thanks to all the ladies from church who came to sit with Linda, and to the staffs of Traditions Hospice and Hospice of East Texas. Also to Kim Mullins and Stephanie Mullins of Heaven Sent in home care. Special thanks too, to the hundreds of dear friends who were here for her, and who have prayed for Linda’s healing.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD calls special meeting to discuss resignation of superintendent
- Property used by family business likely target of eminent domain by city of Longview
- Businessman files to challenge Longview mayor in May election
- Christus Good Shepherd named Gregg County COVID-19 vaccine hub; clinic set for Saturday
- More COVID-19 vaccine appointments added at Gregg County hub
- Spring Hill ISD board accepts superintendent's resignation; Guidry up for LISD post
- Man arrested, charged with capital murder in Rusk County death
- Pine Tree graduate designs U.S. Postal Service Love stamp
- Christus Good Shepherd named COVID-19 vaccine hub; weekend clinics scheduled
- East Texas men held on charges related to Capitol riot to be moved to D.C.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.