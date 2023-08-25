Linda Eaves
LONGVIEW — Linda Eaves was received peacefully by her Lord on August 23, 2023, surrounded by family. She was 77 years old and fought a very tough 15 day battle with cancer. She handled the difficult process with her faith in Jesus, grace, and a strength only she had. She will be missed dearly by those whose lives she touched in her very special way.
She loved her family and is survived by her husband Johnny of 56 years, son Barry and grandson Parker of Longview, and daughter Carlotta, son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Corinne, and grandson Cole of Southlake. She also leaves behind many dear cousins, nephews, nieces, great nieces, and great nephews, as well as treasured friendships locally and over many states.
She enjoyed her morning devotions, Wednesday Bible study group, travel, line dancing, playing Bridge, and spending as much time as possible with her beloved grandchildren.
She served others in many ways and dedicated most of her life to showing them Jesus’ love. She always put others above her own needs. She was the founder of the local branch and first President of Longview Interfaith Hospitality Network (now Family Promise of Longview), which serves homeless families. She and Johnny spent many overnights at the church with the clients. She was involved with Asbury House, Terrific Tuesdays Afterschool Program, and made countless home visits and deliveries to Sunday School friends and others who were ill or homebound. She also served as administrative assistant to the District Superintendents of the Methodist Church for over 20 years and kept the Pastors in line.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Greggton Global Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with burial following at Lakeview Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at Radar Funeral Home of Longview. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Family Promise of Longview or Greggton Methodist Church of Longview.
