Linda Elaine Sybert Helge Hudson
COMANCHE — Linda Elaine Sybert Helge Hudson, PhD passed away unexpectedly after elective surgery on May 8, 2021. She was born on November 26, 1941 in her grandparents’ farmhouse in Jarrell, Texas.
Linda was known as many things; Professor, Farmer, Historian, Church Volunteer, Author, Stephen Minister, Friend, Role Model, and most importantly Mom, Grandmother and Sister. Known for her enthusiasm, kindness, gratitude and great knowledge of history, she touched countless people through her everyday life.
She was a graduate of Round Rock High School, Tarrant County Jr. College, Stephen F Austin University (BA, MBA) and the University of North Texas (PhD). She published “Mistress of Manifest Destiny” in 2001. She was a retired Professor of History at East Texas Baptist University and over the years also taught at Tarrant County Jr. College; Texas Christian University.
In her retirement, she became a pecan farmer in De Leon, Texas where she loved working on the farm, driving the tractor, growing her vegetable garden and volunteering at church.
She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, fellow professors and students.
Survived by son, Russell (Maricela) Helge; daughter Carol (Scott) Dale; sister Vicki Sybert-Montgomery (Roland); grandchildren Riley Dale, Travis Dale, Eric Helge and Lona Helge; great-grandchildren Alex, Sawyer, Silas, Kyle and Tyler; many extended family members and a yard full of cats. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hudson; mother, Nelda Cofield Sybert; father, John Leslie Sybert; brother Dale Sybert.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 16 at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel. Funeral will be held the following morning at 11:00am on Monday, May 17 also at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel; 393 N IH-35 (westside service road) Georgetown, Texas 78628.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to 1st United Methodist Church of De Leon; PO Box 273; De Leon, Texas 76444.

