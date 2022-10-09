Linda Falvey Rowland
SAN ANTONIO — Linda Falvey Rowland
December 19, 1935 - October 2, 2022
Linda Aliece Falvey Rowland was born in Dallas, Texas to Aliece McHenry Falvey and Dr. Jerry C. Falvey. She grew up in Longview, Texas and graduated from Longview Senior High School. She spent several happy summers at Camp Waldemar in the Texas Hill Country. She attended Sweet Briar College and the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and where she met the love of her life, Robert Adrian Rowland, who was attending Law School. She was presented as a duchess at the Tyler Rose Festival and as a visiting duchess in the Coronation of the Order of the Alamo. She and Bob were married for almost 50 years and remained in Austin where they raised their family. They moved to Washington, D.C. in 1981 when he was appointed to the Reagan/Bush Administration. It was a great adventure for her and her family.
She was a member of the Junior League of Austin where she served as Charity Ball Chairman and in many other board positions. She was chairman of the Seton Hospital Gala and was also involved with many other civic organizations in Austin. She and Bob were charter members of Tarry House and enjoyed their memberships at The Headliners Club and The Argyle. RaRa, as she was known after becoming a grandmother, was adored by everyone she met and revered as a true Southern lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Joseph Mucher; her cousin, Olive Falvey Davis; and her husband, Bob. She is survived by her two daughters, Aliece McHenry Rowland “Liecie” Hollis and Linda Falvey Rowland Blount, both of San Antonio; her sons-in-law, Nicolas Stanley Ashworth (Nick) Hollis and Stephen Howard Blount; her six adoring grandchildren, Robert Rowland “Rowe” Blount (Sage), Robert Adrian Ashworth “Ash” Hollis, Charlotte McHenry Blount, Macon Howard Blount McColm (John), Nicolas McHenry Rowland “Henry” Hollis and Sophie Aliece Falvey Garland Hollis; two precious great-granddaughters, Georgia Finch Blount and Cordelia Crawford Blount, as well as many cousins.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to her devoted and loving caregivers, Patty Gomez, Norma Bondoc, Linda Gomez, Regina Lucio, Martha Munoz, Blanca Ramirez and Hortencia Salazar. They are also grateful to her talented and caring doctors, Mark Thornton and Lon Smith.
Should one desire, memorial contributions can be sent to The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Rd., Austin, Texas 78703, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St., San Antonio, Texas 78205, or the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held on October 25th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205. For those unable to attend, livestreaming will be available from the link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
