Linda Gail Wilson Sweaks
LONGVIEW — Linda Sweaks was born January 10, 1951 in Gilmer, Texas. She was a lifetime resident of Longview. She passed away August 26, 2022.
Linda attended East Mountain Schools were she enjoyed being a Majorette, playing in the band and singing. She enjoyed travel, bluebonnets in the hill country, and being with family and friends. Her career in the medical field as a Surgical Technician was applauded for her excellent work ethic and attitude. Linda exhibited a giving heart, was her children’s biggest fan, and enjoyed a life of service to those she loved.
A caring and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Linda is survived by her husband, of 53 years ,Tommy; sons, Tim and wife, Colleen, Chris and wife, Jennifer, and Andy Sweaks; grandchildren, Reagann Sumbera and husband, Ross, Blain and fiancee, Leslie Headrick, Gavin and Kaden Sweaks, Amarah, Ashton, and Kendall Sweaks; great-grandson, John Sumbera; loving stepgrandchildren, Mackenzie Rumpel, and Briauna and Gracie Mullins; siblings, Sharon Pierce and husband, Billy, Carole Black and husband, JJ, Pam Brewer and husband, David, and Larry Wilson and wife, Diane; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles, friends and neighbors, and last but certainly not least Abby the silver schnauzer, her constant companion. She is preceded in death by parents Dalton and Joan Wilson, and grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was welcomed in heaven by many that went before her.
The family would like to express a special heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to the many who cared for Linda during her stays at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, her doctors and her home health care nurses.
A memorial service for Linda will be held at 11 a.m. September 23, 2022 at Harley Ridge Chapel, 4344 Harley Ridge Rd, Longview, TX.
Family visitation will immediately follow the service.
Memorials may be made in Linda’s memory to: American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association.
