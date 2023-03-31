Linda Henley Short
KILGORE — Linda Henley Short, 71, of Kilgore peacefully passed away on March 27, 2023 after a brief illness.
She was born February 5, 1952 in Abilene, TX to Clyde and Gertrude Henley and was the baby sister to four brothers, Bill Henley, Bobby Henley, Richard Henley and Sam Henley.
Linda spent her life raising children, being a loving wife, taking care of her family, and helping with family owned businesses.
Linda was the backbone of her family. Our Momma, Nana, sister and friend will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Proceeded in death by her parents Clyde and Gertrude Henley; son, Jimmy Gibson; grandson, Dakota Gibson; and granddaughter, Marissa Guevara.
Survivors include her four children, Ricky Gibson of Hallsville, TX, Ginger Gibson of Hallsville, TX, Jerry Gibson of Kilgore, TX, and Chris Gibson of Longview, TX; 12 grandchildren, Kayla Gibson, Micheal Guevara, Dakota Hess, Mason Gibson, Austin Gibson, Jaylah Gibson, Jalen Gibson, Chris Jr. Gibson, Ashley Wirth, Shianne Gibson, Marcus Gibson, Shawnna Gibson, Jimmy Gibson II; and much more as she was everyone’s Nana, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friends.
Celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 4PM-8PM. Offerings may be sent to 307 Highland Dr. Kilgore, TX 75662
