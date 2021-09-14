Linda J. Green
GILMER — Linda J. Green, age 66 of Gilmer, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Longview. Linda was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 24, 1954, to the late Robert C. Loafman and Jeannette Collins Loafman. She was a homemaker and devoted member of the Simmons Hill Baptist Church. Linda was an animal lover, especially her beloved dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her family and treasured the moments with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, David Green; sons, Jason Jordan and wife Wendi, Timmy Jordan, Doug Jordan and wife Mandy; daughter, Tina Cunningham and husband Sam; step-children, Shannon David Green and wife Kelly, James Green and wife Sancy, Doritha Love and husband Tony Willoughby; sister, Debbie Shannon and husband Pat, Judy Hines, Connie Gipson; grandchildren, Shane David Green, Shelbie Strong, Haley Huston, Halen Huston, Seth Love, Jaden Green, Landon Green, Christopher Jordan, Brayden Jordan, Caroline Jordan, Mazzy Jordan, Zain Jordan, Cody Jordan, Kayla Cunningham, Kelsi Cunningham, Kaydi Cunningham; great-grandchild, Easton Strong. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Coffeeville Cemetery, with Pat Shannon officiating.
