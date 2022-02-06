Linda Jane King
LONGVIEW — Linda Jane King of Longview, Texas, born in Dallas, Texas on March 4, 1948 and passed away in Longview on January 29, 2022 at the age of 74 years.
Linda graduated from Longview High School, Class of 1966 where she proudly served as a Viewette. She married Jerry King in Valley View Baptist Church and celebrated 55 years of marriage living in Longview. Linda was also employed for 20 years at Brookshires/Super 1.
Linda is preceded by her parents, Inez McGuire and W. Cortez Hudsepth, Sister and Brother-in-Law Sue and Emory Turner, Aunt and Uncle A. T. McGuire Sr. and Annie Lorene McGuire, Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law Mr. & Mrs. R. B. King, Brother-in-Law Ronnie King, Sister-in-Law Glynda King and many other family members.
She is survived by her spouse Jerry King of Longview, Brother-in-Law Bobby King of Rockwall, Texas; Teddy King (Cynthia) of Weatherford and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, February 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Valley View Baptist Church in Longview. Visitation will follow the service in the Sanctuary.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Valley View Baptist Church,1602 Alpine Road, Longview, Texas 75601.
