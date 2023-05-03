Linda Jean Traylor
LONGVIEW — Linda Jean Traylor Chism, 84, of Brownwood, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born on November 15, 1938 to Jack and Gladys Brubaker Traylor in Brownwood, Texas. She was saved at the age of 12 and rededicated her life to the Lord at the Revival at Coggin Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas, at the age of 28.
She met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Odell, and they were married June 22, 1956. They made their home in Dallas, Texas and had two wonderful children, Freddie and Cheryl.
Linda was a stay at home mom until youngest, Cheryl, started kindergarten, and then she began her career at the Dallas Independent School District as an attendance clerk for the boys. She was promoted to secretary of Seagoville High School, where she retired after 26 years.
She was always involved in her children’s activities including room mother, drill team sponsor, Sunday school teacher and countless other activities that kept the family busy. In her later years, she even taught her granddaughters to sew and passed down her love of crafts. She was a great listener to so many and gave hope when there seemed to be no hope. Her door was always open and she loved her family and friends dearly.
God gave Linda the gift of gab and a great sense of humor. She loved encouraging others and sharing the Lord with those around her. She never hesitated to tell others about Jesus and what he had done for her and the conversations always ended with, “have you accepted Jesus as your Savior?”
Linda lived a vivid life and was an inspiration to those around her. She loved to travel and some of her favorite trips included Hawaii, Alaska, the Holy Lands and countless camping trips with her family.
She was the Red Hatter Queen Mother of the Lady Bugs in Terrell, Texas for 21 years and they were, “serious about having fun!”
Linda especially loved the Brownwood class of 1957. She counted it an honor and a privilege to be able to plan so many class reunions and keep her classmates connected through the years. “The class of 57’ had its dreams.”
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Gladys Traylor; her loving husband of 63 years, Fredric Odell Chism; and her son Freddie Chism.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Cheryl Cotton and her husband Dr. Thomas Cotton; grandchildren Chris Chism and his wife Sarah, Payton Magatagan and her husband Todd, Kelsie Coody and her husband Jacob; 4 great-grandchildren Logan, Lucy, Scarlett and Aubrey; brother Jerry Traylor and his daughter Michelle Traylor and her daughter McKenna. Also left to cherish her memory is her beloved Gina Melville and the class of 1957.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Longview Regional ICU and the wonderful staff of Havencare, for loving and caring for Linda the past several months.
We would also like to thank Sherry May. Sherry, no words can express our gratitude and love. You have been tirelessly by our side day or night through this whole journey and we are eternally grateful. You are an angel sent from heaven.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 5th, at Roselawn Chapel in Seagoville, Texas at 10:00 am with Dr. Thomas Cotton officiating. All who loved Linda are welcome to attend.
When we all get to Heaven,
What a day of rejoicing that will be!
When we all see Jesus,
We’ll sing and shout the victory!
