Linda Jones Manson
GILMER — Linda Jones Manson, 70, of Gilmer Service will be at 11 O’clock Saturday at Redemption Worship Center Hwy 271 Gilmer. Burial will follow in The Community Cemetery Gilmer.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was born on October 3, 1952, and died on May 5, in Regional Hospital Longview.
A viewing will be Friday, June 2 from 3 pm until 6 pm at Friendship Baptist Church Hwy 155 Gilmer.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
Linda was born on October 3, 1952, and died on May 5, in Regional Hospital Longview.
A viewing will be Friday, June 2 from 3 pm until 6 pm at Friendship Baptist Church Hwy 155 Gilmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.