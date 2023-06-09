Linda K Orms
WHITE OAK — Linda Kay Orms, 80 of White Oak, TX passed away on May 29, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1943 in Kilgore, TX to D.B. and Frances Allen Harris. Linda lived a full life and had many passions. She loved playing games and was especially fond of Mah Jongg. Linda was an active member of the community and enjoyed square dancing, riding her motorcycle, camping, fishing, and cheering on her great-grandsons during football season. Linda faithfully served as the secretary for Emmanuel Baptist Church in White Oak for 47 years. She was known to have a special way of making everyone feel like family and never hesitated to let you know how much she cared for you. Linda is preceded in death by her husband Corky Orms; her daughter Tammie Welch; her son Kyle Orms; and her parents D.B. and Frances Harris. Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are her grandchildren Lacy Cox and husband Patrick, Robyn Ashmore and husband Spencer, Karli Powell and husband Adam; great-grandchildren Casen, Cooper, Spencer, Cameron Cox, and Caroline and Palmer Powell; brother David Harris Jr., and wife Patsy; sister Lavois Orms and husband Jackie; as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church located at 501 US HWY 80 in White Oak on June 10th at 10:00 AM with Bro. J.D. Cutler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, PO Box 588, White Oak, TX 75693. The family wants to give a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice and Visiting Angels for the incredible care and compassion they showed to GG and our family during this time.
