Linda Kay Anderson
LONGVIEW — Linda Kay Anderson passed away July 17, 2021, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center after a tremendous effort to overcome several illnesses. Linda was a never give up person and worked hard to overcome any odds. She leaves behind that spirit in her children and legacy.
Linda was born June 16, 1952, in Winnsboro, Texas to Osborn and Sammie Kay (deceased) Hill.
Linda graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1970 and then on to Tyler Junior College and eventually East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce) where she graduated with a Bachelor in Elementary Education in 1974.
It was at East Texas State where Linda met the love of her life, Rodney. To this marriage two children were born and made them proud parents, Christopher (Michele) and Christian Brice (Lauren), years later granddaughter, Madison (Seguin).
Linda loved teaching and did not want to do anything else. Her passion was that every child had a mind and it could take them to high levels if they used it. Linda did not believe in kids being slackers.
Linda’s first teaching job was in Rice, Texas outside Ennis Texas. During this time, Linda went back to East Texas State and received her Master’s in Education. Linda did not stop there, she went on to graduate with a Masters in Administration, while teaching and raising a family.
Linda worked at Pine Tree ISD as a third grade teacher until retirement from 1976 - 2006. She then went on to take short term assignments and weekly substitution jobs in the Longview ISD elementary campuses for many years until her health began to fail her.
Linda loved Mary Kay and was a dynamic representative. She loved working with her customers when many became her friends. Linda was a go getter and her high sale performance proved that she was “the lady in pink.”
Linda was very talented and very creative. She loved making crafts and scrap books. She was also an avid piano player and was the musician for several churches throughout East Texas. Linda loved playing traditional gospel songs.
Linda was a long time member of the St. Mark C.M.E. Church in Longview, Texas. Linda’s beautiful smile will be missed. Her strong beliefs are what made her the wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, that she was. She will live on in our hearts.
The Anderson Family would like to thank you for your prayers and thoughts during this time. Many thanks to the staff of Good Shepherd Internal Medicine, Texas Oncology Center, Christus Good Shepherd ICU and The Women Boutique.
Linda’s Homegoing services will be held at the Parkview Baptist Church, 2014 S. Green St., Longview, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m., under the direction of Craig Funeral Home.
Social distancing and masks required.
