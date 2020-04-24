Linda L. Malone

Linda was raised in Longview and graduated from Longview High School. She was blessed with an amazing sister, Jamye, whom she loved and adored. Linda met the love of her life, John “Woody” Malone in 1966. They eloped to Hugo, OK and were married on April 8, 1967. They recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Together they raised three children, Anne, Dean and Lori. Linda loved sports, especially baseball. You could always find her at a ballfield-either watching Woody play or ref or supporting one of her children. Linda was a “Team Mom” before there was such a thing. Linda loved the beach; it didn’t matter if it was the coast of Texas or the coast of Florida, she was always at peace there. Linda struggled for many years with chronic illnesses, but she always did so with grace and a smile on her face. She never complained. Even as she struggled with her illnesses, one thing she always looked forward to was going to the GNO Club monthly dinner with Daddy and their wonderful friends.
Linda was blessed to have met her very best friend, Jayne Sparkman early in childhood. They stayed lifelong friends.
Above all else, Linda loved her family and her family loved her.
Linda is survived by Woody, her loving husband of 53 years, her children Anne Abbott, Dean Malone and wife Terry, and Lori Bess and husband Allen; six grandchildren she lived for- Kennedy Malone, Lexi Abbott, Skeet Malone, Charlie Jen Malone, Molly Malone, and Jack Bess; her sister Jamye Bruyere and husband Clint; nephew Bo Bruyere and his wife Amy; niece Julianna McDaniel and husband Chris; great-niece Bivins McDaniel; special niece Leslie Phillips and companion Don, and many brother and sisters-in-laws and nieces and nephews on her husbands side.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to the charity of your choice or do a good deed for someone else.
The family would like to thank Dr. Pavan Saridena, Dr. Scott Celinski at Baylor Scott and White in Dallas, Dr. Sharma at Texas Oncology, and Texas Home Health and Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.