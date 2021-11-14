Linda Latham
LONGVIEW — Linda Latham, 81, of the Stewart Community in Henderson, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Mrs. Latham was born February 4, 1940, in the Stewart community of Rusk County to Frank Sweeney and Lola Mae Dudley. She was married to Earnest “H.E.” Latham for 59 years until his passing in 2014.
Mrs. Latham lived life supporting her family and was an accomplished artist, avid reader, and had a passion for gardening.
Survivors include her daughters Cindy Robicheaux and husband David of Cypress, Texas, Pam Martin and husband Charlie of Diana, Texas, and son Steven Latham of Longview, Texas; and grandchildren Cole Latham, Don Martin, John Martin, and Jessica Robicheaux. She is also survived by her brothers James Sweeney and wife Sue of Stewart Community, David Dudley and wife Susan of Round Rock, Texas, and sister Patti Beall and husband Johnny also of the Stewart Community.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Stewart Cemetery, presided by Ross Worley. Burial will follow under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
