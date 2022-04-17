Linda Lee Latham
DIANA — Linda Lee Latham was born May 15, 1944, to Denzil and Geneva Yount in Carthage, Texas. She passed away on April 12, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Odis Latham Jr., and sister Joy Cotton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her companion and lifelong friend, Lewis Ramsey, children Susan Fry, Revonda Franks, Joe Fyffe, and Donella Edwards. Linda is also survived by son-in-law Donald Edwards, sisters, Shirley and husband Donald Ray Barton, Reba Fyffe, Doris and husband Will Roach, and brother Dennis and wife Wanda Yount, eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
