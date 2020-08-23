Linda McCarver McClure
Linda McCarver McClure
LONGVIEW — Linda McCarver McClure, 73 of Longview, Texas was born on April 29, 1947 in Gatesville, Texas to Joseph and Maedell Pollard McCarver and passed away August 11, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Linda married George McClure on June 5, 1980 in Gatesville, TX. She worked as a cosmetologist and office manager for many years. Linda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dr. George McClure, DDS; son, Matthew Gentry McClure and wife, Kristina; daughters, Dr. Georgia Leigh Altom and husband, Clifton, Stacie DaLyn Barr and husband, Thaddaus Leroy, and Misti Sue Malanca and husband, Dennis; brother, Gary McCraver; sister, Peggy Sue Hodges; grandchildren, Shaniqua DaLyn Davis, Dakota Kane Hokit, Canyon Cole Kennedy, Meredith Helen Covington, Candice Morgan Barr, Aubrey Katherine Altom, Will Aaron Altom, and Thomas Leroy Barr; and great grandchildren, Oaklen Ivan Gaona, Sawyer Gentry Davis, Adalynne Gayle Malanca, Monty Ephraim Covington, Opal Maxine Covington, and Sloan Micheal Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Andrew McClure; and brothers, J.L. and Glendel McCarver.

