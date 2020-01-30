spotlight
Linda Page Carter
BOSSIER CITY — Linda Page Carter, 77, of Bossier City, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Linda was born in Pampa, TX, on April 15th, 1942, to the late Robert “Bob” D. and Nina L. Page.
Services for Mrs. Carter will begin with a Gathering of Family and Friends, with refreshments, between 10 and 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, within the State Room at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A Memorial Service will then follow at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Hill Crest.
For the full version of the obituary, please visit: HillCrestMemorialFH.Com.
