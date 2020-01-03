Linda Propes Davis

She was born in the Peatown community near Kilgore on February 27, 1942, and grew up in Arp, Texas. Early examples of her tenacity, intelligence, and leadership include selection as Drum Major of the high school band and graduating as Salutatorian of the Class of 1960.
Linda was a member of the 21st Line of the world-famous Kilgore Rangerettes, an experience she considered priceless, and was a treasured Life Member of Rangerettes Forever.
On August 19, 1961, she married the love of her life, former five-term Gregg County Commissioner Charles W. Davis, and together they raised their children Charlinda and Derek Todd Davis in the Longview neighborhoods of Ware Acres and Judson.
In the early years, Linda dedicated herself fully to being an accomplished homemaker and mother. As 58 years of marriage passed, she grew in her determination to give back sacrificially to so many volunteer efforts and charitable organizations all over East Texas. One learned to rely on her absolute resolve to perform the assigned task with thorough organization and flair.
Linda was both creative and analytical, compassionate yet fiercely authentic. She could sew beautiful outfits for her children and keep the most precisely detailed set of financial records any business ever had the privilege of claiming as their own. She worked with Charles in the early years of his entrepreneurship, and also with several medical and insurance firms in East Texas.
With a perpetual song in her heart, Linda was a gifted soprano and frequent soloist in the chancel choirs of many local churches. She was the Choir Director for Summerfield Methodist Church for many years. She loved to sing about Jesus and she made so many friends during her years of praise and worship with like-minded musicians.
Ever eager to take on a challenge, Linda was the Chaplain and later President of the Pilot Club of Longview, as well as the Lieutenant Governor of District 3 of Pilot International. During these years, she was a vocal advocate for raising money for brain injuries and for mentoring young ladies through the Anchor Club and other Longview Public School mentorship endeavors. She actively served with the Longview Regional Medical Center Senior Circle, Woman’s Advisory Board, and recently poured her heart into the Volunteer Auxiliary, where she led as Parliamentarian. She forged many friendships with the professional staff there, and contributed capably, cheerfully, and with unmatched commitment for many years. She was selected as a Star Over Longview in 2014.
Although she was in the public view due to Charles’ government position, she treasured her privacy and being able to contribute behind the scenes. She never took joy in touting her contributions, but she gave time and resources to worthy causes all over East Texas. She brought her children with her to Asbury House to volunteer in the early 1970’s and plated Holiday meals to thankful recipients before it was a trendy photo opportunity. She would carefully select just the perfect angels from the annual Angel Tree and painstakingly choose just the right doll or bicycle for the deserving children. She put her money where her mouth was, voiced her opinion unapologetically, and she was loved, appreciated and valued by family, friends, and co-workers.
Linda is predeceased by her father, Wilbur Howell Propes; and mother, Pauline Silvey Propes. Greeting her in heaven on New Year’s Day was her precious son, Derek Todd Davis, whom we lost in 2011. Left to cherish all of the wonderful love she faithfully and lavishly showered upon us are her husband, Charles Wayne Davis of Longview; and her daughter, Charlinda Davis Gray, of Dallas. She was a proud Nana to grandsons Jacob Ryan Gray of Dallas, Tyler Jameson Gray (Tayler) of Forney, Parker Davis Gray of Dallas, and her first great-grandson, due Spring 2020.
Visitation is hosted by Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Friday, January 3rd from 6 - 8 pm and Memorial Service follows at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4th at Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
